Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.08

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 3167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

