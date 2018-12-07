Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 7th (ATLKY, BNTGY, CEY, CHK, CRZO, DVN, ERII, EXPD, GPOR, HPR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 7th:

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centamin (LON:CEY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

