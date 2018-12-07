Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2018 – Pattern Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

11/1/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the last three months, shares of Pattern Energy outperformed its industry. Pattern Energy continues to benefit from the acquisitions and favorable wind projects in Canada. The company is well focused to develop and expand its renewable operation and sell the produce to customers under fixed long-term price contracts. The decision to exit Chilean operation and enter the Japanese renewable market through acquisitions will boost its performance in the long term. The Pattern 2020 initiatives will also assist the company to expand from the current levels. However,the company is exposed to foreign-currency fluctuation risks that are unpredictable and can have an adverse impact on earnings. Fluctuation in weather conditions and competition with low-priced natural gas are headwinds.”

10/10/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy continues to benefit from the acquisitions and favorable wind projects in Canada. The company is well focused to develop and expand its renewable operation and sell the produce to customers under fixed long-term price contracts. The decision to exit Chilean operation and enter the Japanese renewable market through acquisitions will boost its performance in the long term. The Pattern 2020 initiatives will also assist the company to expand from the current levels. However, in the past six months, shares of Pattern Energy Group have underperformed its industry. The company is also exposed to foreign-currency fluctuation risks that are unpredictable and can have an adverse impact on earnings. Fluctuation in weather conditions and competition with low-priced natural gas are headwinds.”

Shares of PEGI opened at $21.21 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Pattern Energy Group Inc alerts:

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 463,092 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,632,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,736,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.