Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 7th (ACRX, AGI, AKR, AKRX, AMRB, CNQ, DB1, DLMAF, KT, SKM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 7th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.