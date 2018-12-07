Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WestJet Airlines (WJAFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS: WJAFF) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2018 – WestJet Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/6/2018 – WestJet Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/5/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Paradigm Capital.

12/5/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

12/3/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Shares of WestJet Airlines stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229. WestJet Airlines Ltd. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.44.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

