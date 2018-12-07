Investors Buy Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $356.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $198.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $157.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cisco Systems had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($1.95) for the day and closed at $46.44Specifically, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 519,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 459,845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,212,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,526,000 after purchasing an additional 790,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/investors-buy-shares-of-cisco-systems-csco-on-weakness-after-insider-selling.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.