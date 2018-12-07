Investors Buy Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Friday. $332.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $195.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $137.08 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($7.67) for the day and closed at $269.18

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $9,186,302 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

