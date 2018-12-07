Investors Sell Shares of Mcdonald’s (MCD) on Strength (MCD)

Traders sold shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on strength during trading on Thursday. $145.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $321.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $176.16 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mcdonald’s had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mcdonald’s traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $185.45

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.67%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

