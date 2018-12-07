Invictus RG Buys New Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OEC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 108.30% and a net margin of 8.22%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invictus RG Buys New Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/invictus-rg-buys-new-stake-in-orion-engineered-carbons-sa-oec.html.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.