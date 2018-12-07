Invictus RG Invests $332,000 in Avnet (AVT)

Invictus RG bought a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $1,039,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $42.98 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

