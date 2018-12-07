Invictus RG Takes $306,000 Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLUU. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Glu Mobile by 42.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Glu Mobile news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $626,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,349.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at $654,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,213 shares of company stock worth $1,579,878. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

