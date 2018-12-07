Invictus RG Takes $373,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invictus RG Takes $373,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/invictus-rg-takes-373000-position-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.