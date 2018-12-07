Iomart Group (IOM) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

IOM stock opened at GBX 329.31 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group Plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets.

