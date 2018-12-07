IOST Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.03086526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00128425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00169469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.09409352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,003,807,131 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Upbit, Binance, BigONE, GOPAX, DragonEX, BitMart, DDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

