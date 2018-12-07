IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $748,796.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00003079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.03078001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00129756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00169612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.09373696 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,689,415 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.