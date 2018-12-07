Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum Buys 1,221,053 Shares

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 1,221,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $12,454,740.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 721,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,639. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

