iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Shares of BMV:SHY opened at $83.18 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

