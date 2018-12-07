iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,127.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,110 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000.

IEFA stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

