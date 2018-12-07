iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Holdings Increased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

