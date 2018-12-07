iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4,690.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $254.77 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

