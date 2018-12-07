iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Increased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,505,000 after purchasing an additional 852,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $171,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 527,046 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,935,000 after purchasing an additional 420,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,019,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $181.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

