iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) Holdings Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

