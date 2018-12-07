iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,593 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 823,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period.
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $31.21.
