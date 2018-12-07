iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,078,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,246,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

