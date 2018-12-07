iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Holdings Raised by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 620,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000.

SUB stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1486 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

