Itron (ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Itron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $53.17 on Monday. Itron has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $595.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Pruitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $527,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,712.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 76,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $4,113,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,234 shares of company stock worth $8,260,258. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Itron by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

