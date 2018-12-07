Jack W. Conner Buys 2,828 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner bought 2,828 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,658.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,029.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 180,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

