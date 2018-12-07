Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.34.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

