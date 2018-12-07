Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

