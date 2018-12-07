Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys 50,000 Shares of Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 21,068 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $113,977.88.

On Friday, October 26th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 3 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15.45.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 470 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,420.50.

On Friday, October 19th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 49,900 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,480.00.

Shares of Medley Management stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.30. Medley Management Inc has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medley Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medley Management from $3.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLY. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medley Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

