James Hambro & Partners Has $38.78 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 13.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $38,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $141.05 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $109.45 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

WARNING: “James Hambro & Partners Has $38.78 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/james-hambro-partners-has-38-78-million-position-in-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.