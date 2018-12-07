Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In related news, insider Barings Llc purchased 45,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $456,706.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,446,323 shares of company stock worth $14,579,426 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-barings-bdc-inc-bbdc.html.

Barings BDC Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.