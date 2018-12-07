Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,870 Shares of BEST Inc (BSTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,385,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 701,114 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BEST from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE:BSTI opened at $4.91 on Friday. BEST Inc has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BEST Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

