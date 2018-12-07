Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.96 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,432.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 625,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 585,040 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 725,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 481,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,057,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,101,000 after purchasing an additional 437,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,796,000 after purchasing an additional 267,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

