JD.Com (JD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura decreased their target price on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

JD opened at $21.23 on Friday. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in JD.Com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,049,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,669,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 440,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 108,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JD.Com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

