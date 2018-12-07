JD.Com (JD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ JD opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.00 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 40.1% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,158,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after purchasing an additional 904,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

