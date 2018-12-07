Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) a $26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2018 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

GT stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 199.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,939,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,946 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 7,113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 486.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,072,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 889,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,723,000 after acquiring an additional 659,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

