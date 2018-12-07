Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) a $65.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.42.

HLF stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $5,522,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 43.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

