Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aptiv (APTV)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

Aptiv stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,955,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

