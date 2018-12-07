Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YAMHF. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

YAMHF stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

