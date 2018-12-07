Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 199.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 890,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

