Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s Q4 2018 Earnings (HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms.

