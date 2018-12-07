Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (TCKGY)

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Lane now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR alerts:

TCKGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of TCKGY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.56. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.93.

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.