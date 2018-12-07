Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nike (NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. Nike has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

