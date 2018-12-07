Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secoo in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secoo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Secoo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

SECO stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Secoo has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 99.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

