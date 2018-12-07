Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 94,883 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 711,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after buying an additional 501,978 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 3,816.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after buying an additional 681,761 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $406,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,225.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,579.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $30.49 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

