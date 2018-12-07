Jefferies Group LLC Buys 36,208 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,900 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,727 shares of company stock worth $6,822,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

