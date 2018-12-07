Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of JFBC opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

