JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Trading Down 5.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.89. 6,951,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,866,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 812,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

