John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3167 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $14.98 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $18.12.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
